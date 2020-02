Spice Diana’s manager signs Chozen blood

By Joan Murungi

Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega has signed singer Chozen blood to his Source Music management.

Before, Roger has been managing only singer Spice Diana and Chozen blood has been another artiste that has been signed to his management.

However, the two have been reluctant to disclose the details of the signed deal.

For every artiste that Lubega has managed, it has been a success that everyone has praised him for. He once managed people like Ziza bafana but they later fell out.

Chozen blood was before signed under Jeff kiwa’s Team No Sleep music label (TNS).His departure from it resulted into a bitter split since the singer never left on good terms .

Chozen blood later reveled that he was doing way much better without TNS.