Rudeboy drives fans to ecstasy

By Dennis Nsubuga

A high profile line up of stars including Bebe Cool, Chameleone, Eddy Kenzo and Cindy set the stage for the show’s headliner, Rudeboy.

Other curtain raisers included Sheebah, John Blaq, Spice Diana and Winnie Nwagi, plus comedians, Kalele, Might Family, and Bizonto.

Rudeboy excited the crowds at Lugogo cricket oval taking them back to the old days of Psquare.

The turn-up was bigger than expected. By 10:00pm, revellers were still flocking in. They thronged the entrance, and it required some muscle to make your way in the show.