By Reagan Ssempijja

Lovebirds flocked Kololo Airstrip for the 5th edition of Africa Laughs as Patrick Salvador celebrated 10 years in comedy.

Salvador’s cast included an international lineup of comedians including Eric Omondi, Alfred Kainga, Eddy Kadi and Kenny Blaq. Later, Tanzanian musician, Harmonize took to the stage to give guests a feel of his love ballads. Meanwhile, Salvador Idringi, the man of the hour, appeared on stage amid much pomp. Most of the comedy jokes centered around love.