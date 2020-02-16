Artists decry poor content distribution

By Lawrence Mulondo

Artists in the music and film industry have decried the available content distribution, adding that it does not reach all their targeted audiences.

According to the artists, some of their targeted audiences like the youth do not have time to watch their content on television sets and radios where their content is often played.

“Most youth spend most of their time on phone accessing contents mostly on internet,” said Sofie Gombya the president Uganda Music Association (UMA).

Gombya said artists do not benefit much from their work as people share it at no cost.

Hellena Nabwiso a film maker, producer and actress said distribution of films is still faced with challenges as they are written on DVDs.

“People get copies out of our film DVDs which affects the resolution of the film images or footage,” she said.

A ray of hope

To help distribute artists’ local content to all their audiences, Airtel Uganda has introduced a television application which people will use to watch content on their phone.

On the App that is downloaded from Google play store, will be both local and international art industry content like music, films and local television channels like Bukedde TV in 3D technology.

According to Airtel Uganda Managing Director VG Somasekhar, the content on the App will be accessed with only data with no charges involved.

Somasekhar made the remarks during the launch of the TV App at Ndere Centre Kampala on Thursday.

“Artists will work with us on uploading their content and benefits will be discussed,” he said.

He said they realized internet should not only be used for work but also leisure, a reason they are coming up with the App.

Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) director for research and development Christine Mugimba said with the App there should be content distribution to suit different targeted age groups.

She further urged the public not to watch the TV while driving as this may lead to road accidents and death.