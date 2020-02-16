Eddy Kenzo denied performance at Maro’s Anjagala concert

By Derrick Asaba

While at the Anjagala concert where Maro was celebrating ten years in the music industry at Mestil Hotel, some artists were denied room for performing. Some of these were singers Eddy Kenzo and Nina Roz who after this incident were seen vacating the place immediately. One of the organisers told The Kampala Sun that the performers were not allowed to perform because they came late.

“They came in at a poor time when Maro was on stage yet they wanted to perform there and then,” he said. Perhaps when they realised there was no ray of hope to perform any time sooner, they decided to vacate the event’s venue.