Speaker Kadaga hands Ghetto kids sh114m

By Paul Waiswa

Parliament has fulfilled its promise to contribute to the full purchase of a house for the Ghetto Kids, a popular dance group.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that a cheque of over Sh114m was delivered to the Ghetto Kids by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday

The Kids who currently live in the same house they’re buying were on the verge to be thrown out after failing to clear the whole amount. The house was valued at Sh220m, and at the time they met the speaker they had paid partly with a balance of Sh100m.

The kids said they did not have the money to pay and were worried they’d go back to the streets. A public fundraiser was conducted but little was raised.

During Parliament’s end of year party last year, Kadaga asked Members of Parliament to contribute at least Shs250,000 each, towards the Ghetto Kids house.

According to the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige the MPs raised a total of Sh114,250,000, of which Shs100 million will go towards clearing the landlord (Manisul Ssekatawa), while Shs14,250,000 is meant for the ghetto Kids welfare.

Kibirige says they handed the landlord’s portion to him in person

“We didn’t know who was who, we had to investigate who the landlord is so as to give him the money in the presence of the beneficiaries,” she added.

Popular dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids faced eviction on December 31, 2019, if didn’t pay a debt worth Shs102 million, a balance on their residential house which they have apparently failed to pay to date.