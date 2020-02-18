The song Linda was Rema’s dedication to Kenzo-Chris Evans

By Joan Murungi

The feud between Rema and Chris Evans is not yet about to end over what the Sili Muyembe singer did to him on stage. This was at Rema’s Valentine concert which was held at Africana last Friday.

Rema dragged Chris Evans off stage for singing about Eddy Kenzo in their Linda collaboration song is something he (Chris Evans) considered as an embarrassment. He has therefore told Rema Namukula to apologise to him publicly for the embarrassment, adding that he has contributed a very big role in her music career journey.

Chris Evans went ahead and revealed that Rema Namakula’s anger towards him on stage was uncalled for; revealing that their Linda collaboration song was a song dedicated to Kenzo her ex-lover.

“Every message in that song was meant for Kenzo. It was dedicated to Kenzo. I acted as kenzo in that song whereas Rema Namakula acted as Rema herself in reality,” Chris Evans.

He advises Rema to give him a public apology if their friendship is to continue.