Kenzo set for Kololo airstrip carnival

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Eddy Kenzo has revealed that he is too big for concerts. The Semyekozo singer is now set for his first ever carnival at the Kololo airtsrip

On Monday, the singer stormed on the streets of Kampala along with a Band. He was accompanied by Big talent singers and among them included Sewa Sewa, Nu York, Pia Pounds among others.

A group of fans comprised of vendors, Boda boda cyclists and riders among other fanatics moved along with the BET Award winner dancing on his tunes.

It was then that he revealed that he has had successful concerts for the past ten years and now want to introduce something new in the industry.

Some of the bouncers who turned up during Eddy kenzo’s press conference at Kati Kati (Photo: Musa Ssemwanga)

On the carnival, Kenzo said that many musicians and comedians both local and international would grace the event since it is scheduled to kick-start in wee hours until mid-night.

Being one out of the majority from the ghettos, Kenzo said would be giving out Boda Bodas to different boda stages that will submit in representatives who can compete in either the singing or dancing competitions.

“This year I am organizing a carnival and not a concert. I am looking forward onto giving back to my ghetto supporter because without them, I would be nowhere and since they have showed me love, through the years, I want to finds a most convenient way of giving back to them as a symbol of satisfaction and appreciation. The carnival date is yet to be disclosed,” he said.