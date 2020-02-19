Nobert Mao: It wasn’t me!

By Paul Waiswa

DP President Nobert Mao, has denied he is the man in the picture making rounds supposedly after being elected Guild president at Makerere University in 1990.

In a picture doing rounds on social media, “Mao” is seen hugging an equally young lady in the picture. He has however come out to deny any claims. He wrote on his timeline:

The picture purportedly of Norbert Mao, which is doing rounds (Photo: Internet)

” Here’s the photo that’s breaking the internet! Countless people have shared it. I wish I could confirm that it is true. But it is just a very good figment of someone’s imagination. Definitely not Norbert Mao! Those who were in Makerere at that time will remember that I had a massive Afro complete with a back bush! Someone with my Makerere photos should share so we compare. I love Ugandans!”