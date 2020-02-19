Ntare Guma to produce documentary on fallen Ugandan photographer

By Roderick “Rodrizzy” Ariho

Hollywood star and “The Chi” actor Ntare Guma Mwine set to produce documentary on Ugandan studio photographer Kibaate Aloysius Salongo.

Ntare who was born to Ugandan parents in New Hampshire is best known for his role in the HBO hit show “The Chi” and 2006 political thriller, Blood Diamond.

According to Deadline, Ntare encountered Kibate’s studio in 2002 while doing his research for his play Biro.Kibaate passed away in 2006 and is survived by six wives, 36 children.

To carry on Kibaate’s legacy, Ntare has returned to Mbirizi and met with over 60 of his former photo subjects so far, recreating their decades old images by photographing the former subjects as well.

“Kibaate’s artistry as a photographer and the rich history surrounding him, are any documentarian’s dream to discover, explore and share,” said Ntare.