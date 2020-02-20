Ugandans in South Africa rescue Pallaso

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Jose Chameleone, his brother Pallaso who got trapped in a new wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa on Wednesday has been rescued, thanks to Ugandans living there.

In a tweet he shared on Thursday morning, he thanked family, friends, fans and all those that reached out on time.

“Thanks S.A Ugandan community! He Was rescued at all odds!!! All must be condemned we are all Africans. Come home Now!!!! God took control, He will always repair. Thanks all our Family, Friends, Fans, Everybody that reached out in time,” he tweeted.

Pallaso was rescued by fellow Ugandans and he is presently receiving treatment in a South African hospital (Photo: Courtesy)

This was after Pallaso shared the news on social media of how he was attacked by a gang of machete wielding South Africans who harassed him but with a stroke of luck managed to escape.

Singer Bobi Wine shared his photo receiving treatment wishing him a quick recovery, hoping the incident is quickly investigated.