DJ Kasbaby to entertain revellers at Drunk at Brunch party

By website writer

DJ Kasbaby who is one of the best DJs in Kampala will this Sunday get to work at Seven Trees in Kololo.

Kasbaby will be the main DJ at Drunk at Brunch Party that will happen for the first time.

The party organised by ExW will have revellers Brunch and on top of all enjoy different experiential games that will be at the venue.

Revellers are expected to throng the Drunk at Brinch party in Kololo (Photo: Courtesy)

For first timers, Brunch is a combination of Breakfast and Lunch that is served with alcohol before 3pm and it originated from England in the 19th century before becoming famous in USA in the 1930s.

The Ugandan edition dubbed Drunk at Branch will have different tables and this will be determined by the size and how deep one’s pocket will be.

The prices that will come with whiskey and platters on a table of 5 to 10 will be Shs500k, Shs300k and Shs200k.

The price of table comes with a different Whisky brand and a different platter size. According to organisers, Drunk at Brunch will take place at the end of every month.