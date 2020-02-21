Kinyara triumphs in an effort to promote Cricket

By website writer

Team Kinyara registered its third winning streak over team Bagurusi in a cricket friendly match held last weekend.

The highly fired up game was one of the ways in which the game is being promoted and developed in the Kinyara Community.

The Toss was won by Team Bagurusi who opted to bat first. The Bagurusi scored 110/9 wickets in 20 overs losing to Team Kinyara 111/8 by 2 wickets in 19.2 overs. Dr. Arnold Nshimye a remarkable baller from the Bagurusi put up an exceptional show to emerge the best baller of the game with 3 wickets.

Michael Ndiko a renowned batsman from the same team emerged the best batsman with 45 runs to his name. After the game during the prize giving ceremony, the team captain of the Bagurusi, Grace Mutyagaba congratulated Kinyara upon the win and acknowledged that the team exhibited exceptional skills.

He further said that he was impressed with the performance of his team despite coming up short of a win. Dr. Ramesh Bollampalli, the Estate Agronomist who happened to be the captain of Team Kinyara scooped the overall all round player of the match award.

Mr. Ravi Ramalingam, the general manager of Kinyara expressed joy upon the team’s triumph and further thanked the Bagurusi for putting up a tough show during the game.

He also thanked the CEO of the Uganda Cricket Association Mr. Martin Ondeko for his relentless efforts in growing of the sport through initiatives such as these.

‘‘Not only does the game promote wellness and healthy living but also gives players a purpose in life. Therefore Kinyara will continue to partner with the Uganda Cricket Association and we look forward to the next game.’’ Mr. Ravi added during a brief interview.

‘‘Our hearts are filled with gratitude today not only because we emerged winners of the game but also because we are amidst the legendary Bagurusi team members who happen to be our opponents.’’ Mathias Wanok, the Communications manager said.

He further added that sports development is a key component in Kinyara’s community enhancement program and cricket is just one of the sports through which the youth and children are being engaged.

The Bagurusi team is a formation of wise and broadly experienced players and non- league participants. The intention of the team is to promote awareness of the great sport, keep members of the Uganda Cricket Association active and healthy among others.