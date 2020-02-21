Pastor Bugembe gets standing ovation at comedy store

By Paul Wasiwa

Unlike all previous shows, last night’s show was different. Pastor Bugembe made both believers and not so much church people stand on their feet throughout his entire exhibition as he sang through most of his songs. For the first time ever, Wilson Bugembe who doubles as a pastor and a singer graced Alex Muhangi’s comedy store for the weekly show at UMA.

Pastor Bugembe belts out his gospel tunes at his comedy store debut (photos: courtesy)

The crowd that so much turned up for the gospel singer kept on their toes wondering what the singing pastor had in store for them. A usually delivering pastor did not disappoint as he stepped on stage and later went into the standing crowd performing his ever loved songs.

It was a full house that asked the singing pastor for an encore performance (photos: courtesy)

Towards the end of his exhibition, the crowd asked for his Omwooyo song that he did not expect the crowd at UMA loved so much. He performed it with all hands in the air for the crowd that worshiped along. Before leaving stage, he introduced a group of young people that he got off the streets and now takes care of at his Nansana based church.

Spice Diana was in full voice during the comedy show on Thursday (photo: courtesy)

Comedy Store audience asked he returns soon since they did not get enough of him. The night show also featured, Chozen Blood, Spice Diana and Allan Tonix who also left the audience yarning for more of his performances and equally put up an exciting exhibition.