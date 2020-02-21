Sheena Bageine dragged to Police over rape list

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandans woke up the #FreeSheena on Friday morning after reports that Sheena Bageine (@Sheena_Sheenzy) was detained at Central Police Station over cyber harassment and stalking.

It should be noted that at the start of the year, Sheena wrote a long post of men she alleged sexually assaulted different women, after media personality, Denzel Mwiyeretsi got accused of rape.

That list she put out between Jan 2 and 3 had about 10 men. Among them was a one Carlton Douglas who decided to seek legal action seeking compensation of sh2,000,000,000 (sh2b) through his lawyer, Simon Tendo Katende Advocates.

Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi was caught up in the false rape storm stirred by Sheena on twitter (Photo: Instagram)

“So here we are. This thread is exposing rapists and rape apologists! Feel free to add yours in case I missed out some. I will be sharing stories and names according to the DMs I received. Some are heart-breaking but a friend can be another woman’s abuser. I hope you’re shaking,” Sheena tweeted. “Carlton Douglas, I have seen you being beaten for groping a chic in a bar. On that list, please don’t forget to add Carlton. He raped my sister a year ago. He calls himself @CDKMaestro. My sister can’t access her phone because she is in rehab,” Ms. Bageine tweeted this as a message from a purported victim.

Among close to 10,000 tweets by 10:00 am, @PearlElizabeth (who accused Denzel) tweeted:

“Random men defending Carlton in the name of reputation should ask themselves why his friends are silent! They know the truth and they can’t come out to say otherwise because they know there was no lie in those allegations! #FreeSheena !!” She added:

“After failing to prove defamation the next thing was to pay up some cops to come up with some charges and deny Sheena bond?! L O L.”

Media personality @Kanyindo tweeted: “Waking up to find out that Sheena is being detained. I hate it here.”

Actress @Kemi_yondo tweeted: “Can no one ever open their mouth to flap their gums to ask “why didn’t you speak up? why didn’t you report it to the police?” BECAUSE THEY DON’T CARE. Because someone spoke up and now she is being detained as I type this.”