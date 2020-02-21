Twitter erupts: Who the Hell is Nigerian star Fireboy?

By Ahmad Muto



Reports made it to social media on Thursday afternoon that Nigerian music sensation Fireboy is set to perform in Kampala soon.

However, far from the excitement that such news normally generates on social media of a foreign artiste coming, this totally generated a different reaction.

Most social media users especially on Twitter wondered who Fireboy is. They alluded that he is not big enough to command enough crowd for a concert and called out the organizers for gross miscalculation.

The 24- year- old singer real names Adedamola Adefolahan is signed on to YBNL Nation, an independent record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide. His debut album, Laughter Tears and Goosebumps was released in 2019. He took to his twitter to confirm he is coming to Kampala. “Uganda, see you soon. Nkwagala.”

He only has about a dozen of songs, two awards and eight nominations. And the information isn’t anywhere apart from his twitter handle.

@digitaldidan tweeted: “Whoever is bringing Fireboy has the fakest marketing. I’m not even sorry mentioning it.” To which another user replied: “What is Fireboy?”

They also added that the chances of the gig flopping is so high.

It is important to note that in the past, there a some concerts by Nigerians that flopped.