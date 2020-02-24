All set for Reggae Nyam Nyam fest

By Jariat Nakitende

This weekend (Sunday March 1), reggae lovers clad in Gideon boots and khaki suits are expected to throng Jahazi Pier for the 12th edition of Roast and Rhyme dubbed the Reggae Nyam Nyam edition.

Organized by Swangz Avenue, Roast and Rhyme is a quarterly family day out event with a line-up of the best Ugandan musicians and lots of meat to roast by the lakeside.

Jaylor Birungi, the Swangz Avenue publicist, this ‘Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam Edition’ is aimed at bringing all reggae and ragga music fanatics together as they roast their favourite bites on a Sunday afternoon.

The other attractions for this edition will include more games for the children and their families, free two litres of Coca cola for everyone who comes through with their own meat to roast and more.

Jaylor Birungi says all is set for the memorable show on Sunday (Photo: Courtesy)

Tickets go for Shs50,000 but only if you buy in advance at the following locations; Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo, Funz Videoz outlets, Soothing Spa Acacia Mall, Positive Emotions Garden City and Swangz Avenue offices at the Square. Tickets at the gate will be sold at Shs70,000. Gates open at 11am.

Roast and Rhyme is brought to you by Bell Lager, supported by Coca Cola, NTV, Kampala Sun Buzz Events and produced by Swangz Avenue.