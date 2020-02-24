Bobi Wine supporter knocked dead by police van

By Paul Waiswa

A supporter of Bobi Wine’s People Power movement been knocked dead by a Police van

According to Ssasi Marvin, a coordinator for People Power youth wing, Ritah Priya real name Ritah Nabukenya was knocked off a boda boda on which she was riding to court Monday Morning.

“Comrade Ritah Priya Owa Kyagulanyi was knocked off a boda boda in her red #PeoplePower overall today morning by Police as they tried to block her from coming to attend the #OTT case at Court. She has died,” he notes.

Ritah Nabukenya was knocked off a boda boda on which she was riding to court Monday Morning. She died instantly (Photo: courtesy)

Bobi Wine has this morning appeared at Buganda Road Court to attend a hearing of a case where he is accused of disobedience.

It is the case which Ritah was headed to attend by the time she got knocked by police.

Bobi Wine has described her death as murder.

“A very sad day! Yet again, police has murdered one of our solid leaders of the People Power Movement. Police saw Rita Nabukenya wearing People Power colours on a boda boda, run after her with a police patrol truck and knocked her dead. Museveni’s murderous regime must come to an end. We must do everything in our might to ensure that Rita and other fallen comrades like her, get justice,” he wrote on social media.