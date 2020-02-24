Former Chameleone and King Saha manager builds mega mansion

By Paul Waiswa

Sam Mukasa, one of the most prominent artiste managers in Uganda is in total happiness after the completion of his multi- million upscale.

Sam Mukasa has managed some of Uganda’s finest singers including Jose Chameleone and King Saha, among others.

The manager who is said to be the best that Jose Chameleone has ever worked with is clearly enjoying the fruits of his hard work. He has erected a huge mansion in Kawuku, Entebbe.

According to our inside sources, the storied house is almost complete and has already been equipped with modern furniture. The source further revealed that preparations for a house warming are underway, as the artiste manager will be celebrating this big achievement.

Inside the gate, he built a spot for recreation as well as a basketball court and the people seeing this house believe that Sam Mukasa has ‘made it in life’.

Fans, well-wishers and fellow artiste managers took to social media to congratulate the down to earth manager.