God’s Plan beats up Sheilah Gashumba over cheating

By Ahmad Muto

Reports have been making rounds on social media since Friday evening that there is a problem in paradise after socialite Sheilah Gashumba was beaten to pulp by her boyfriend God’s Plan over cheating. The public have attributed it to jealousy on his part after finding flirting mesages on Sheilah’s phone.

He was reportedly detained at Jinja Road Police station after Sheilah ran to her father, Frank Gashumba’s house who notified the Police.

Sheilah’s photos have all been deleted from God’s Plan’s Instagram account, leaving only six of his own. Sheilah, who normally makes statements about such reports on social media, has not said anything yet.

Meanwhile, God’s Plan on his Instagram stories said he only forgives loyalty to those that deserve it.