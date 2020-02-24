MTN takes over Uganda Premier League broadcast rights

By Julius Senyimba

MTN Uganda’s love for football is a public secret and this was evident once again on Saturday afternoon when the telecom giant was unveiled as the new official broadcast partner of the Star Times Uganda Premier league.

Speaking at the official launch activation at the Star Times stadium in Lugogo, MTN Uganda chief marketing officer Sen Somdev said that the main reason MTN entered this partnership is because the company is interested in bringing back the nostalgic love that Ugandans used to have for local football.

This was in line with the past glory days when they were still the official sponsor of the national football team, the Uganda Cranes.

“Back in the day, Ugandans were very enthusiastic about their local football. You can see some of that love when the national team is playing. But over the years, other leagues have managed to capture that space in the hearts of local football fans and that is the narrative we are looking at changing,” Wim Vanhelleputte, MTN chief executive officer, said.

“With this sponsorship, MTN will bring the excitement from live Ugandan Premiership matches to the homes of millions of football fans in Uganda. We believe that working together, we shall be able to bring back the love for the local league and eventually draw more Ugandans to the local stadia to watch local games,” he added.