I was joking about battling Jose Chameleone- Clever J

By Paul Waiswa

Faded singer Clever J (Gerald Muwonge) has come out to deny claims that he is itching for a music battle with Jose Chameleone, his cousin.

Over the past few weeks word was rife that a come-back battle was on the cards. However, according to the singer, it would be a sign of disrespect since he has gone off the boil.

Besides, it was highly unlikely Chameleone would grant the two-hit wonder a chance. He (Chameleone) instructed the ensi yaleta singer to instead battle musicians in his league lke Lil Pazo.

“It was always a joke to create media hype. Everyone knows I can’t match him song for song,” he confessed.