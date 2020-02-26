Chameleone’s Son Breaks 31 Year Old Record

By Paul Waiswa

Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja has broken a 31 swimming record.

Over the weekend, Abba Marcus continued to write his name in the stars with another splendid performance during a top swimming competition at Coon Rapids.

Abba Marcus Mayanja broke a record in the swimming pool that had stood from 1989

The 14-year-old graduated from St. Charles Catholic School nine months ago where he left a mark of excellence in academics and he won a couple of medals for his school at the Minnesota High School swimming league.

Coon Rapids is a northern suburb of Minneapolis, and is the largest city in Anoka County, Minnesota, United States.

He managed to add his name onto the list of record holders as he smashed a record that had lasted for over 31 years. The jolly swimmer also ran to his social media to reveal that the longstanding record, which