Hanson Baliruno sets dates for live Serena Hotel concert

By Paul Waiswa

Following his lukewarm maiden show at Kampala Serena hotel two years ago, singer Hanson Baliruno is to give the venue a second shot.

He has announced dates for his 2020 show dubbed “The Sound of Hanson Baliruno Live in Concert”. The show is slated for August 7.

Hanson Baliruno boasts a number of good songs that include Kandanda, Yes Yes, Oburo, Akatambala ft Saida Karoli, Tondekangawo ft Chameleone, Wekoleko ft Nina Roz, Formula Love, Titanic, among others.

Singer Baliruno actively started doing music around 2011 as Judith Babirye’s back up singer before he put music aside to head to Sweden to pursue further studies and another career.

He returned home in the evening of 2017 to embark on a solo music journey under his Stars Empire Music camp and has gathered a couple of fans along the way.