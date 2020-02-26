Kenyan Records Himself Minutes Before Crashing 1b Bentley GT

By Agencies

Two Kenyan men crashed a new Bentley Continental GT worth Ksh 28 million (UGX 1b) while they were enjoying a ride in it on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the two unidentified men was seen recording a video using his phone to show off the classy Bentley Continental GT on Kenyan roads. The other man was busy accelerating the car at high speeds, a common practice when owning a fast luxurious vehicle.

Things, however, didn’t go as planned as the driver seems to have started struggling to slow down the vehicle. The guy recording the vehicle takes note of this and stops flaunting before the car rolls over several times.

https://breakingnews.co.ke/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/WhatsApp-Video-2020-02-26-at-16.50.47.mp4

After the car stops rolling, one of the men asks the other if he is okay and proceeds to exit the vehicle.