Miss Uganda North America to ‘export’ Luganda to the USA

By Bayan Nalubwama

Miss Uganda North America Vanessa Nansamba has revealed that she would love to advocate for Luganda teaching schools in America. According to Miss Vanessa,the schools will help in keeping Buganda culture strong for the generation to come.

“I would love to advocate for luganda schools in America to keep the Luganda culture strong. Other cultures teach and communicate with their children in their native tongues and this makes their cultures strong up to the fifth generation.” she said

The 26-year old was born in America and has only been to Uganda three times. Vanessa can not clearly communicate in Luganda because according to her, Ugandan children born in the states don’t get chances of learning languages from home yet other races not only teach native languages in schools, they also communicate their first languages at home with their children.

Miss Uganda North America together with Miss Oregon USA came in Uganda for their annual cares tour that focuses on promoting Uganda’s tourism to the world, charity and counseling outreaches.