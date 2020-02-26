Police, UPDF Deny killing Power Supporter in Nansana

By website writer

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Police have distanced themselves from a case where a man was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Nansana.

The man who has been identified as Daniel Kyeyune was allegedly shot in a scuffle with the public heaping blame on trigger happy Local defence Unit (LDU) recruits.

Daniel Kyeyune was recently introduced to the family of his fiancee (courtesy photo)

Kyeyune and many others had lined up along the road to catch sight of Bobi Wine who was returning from another felled People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya’s funeral in Kiboga district.

Maj. Bilal Katamba, the LDU spokesperson said Kyeyune was not shot by an LDU officer.

“It is not true. Our LDU officers have not shot anyone in Nansana,” Maj. Katamba revealed.

Katamba said the matter is being investigated by police.

The body of the victim was taken to city mortuary Mulago but Police cordoned off the area.