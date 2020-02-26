TZ star Harmonize Punched on Stage By Fan

By website writer

A video has emerged online of Tanzanian artist Harmonize getting a good punch in the face from a fan while performing live on stage.

The video shows Harmonize on stage with his entourage performing for a crowd when one of the fans jumps up to the stage and gives Harmonize a punch in the face.

This bold fan then makes his escape by jumping into the crowd and never to be seen again. Harmonize’s entourage stops performing and starts looking for the man who assaulted the Bongo star.

The video has excited netizens with some pointing out that he deserved it .