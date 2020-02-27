Clever J records first song under new management

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Clever J real names Gerald Muwonge, the founder of SWAT 24/7 entertainment crew and CEO CJ records seem to be on a rightful wagon in the newly management he is signed to.

Just a few days after replacing selector SB4 with new management, clever j has dropped his first song he has named ‘Obulamu bwensi’, a song that talks about the problematic life style that majority survives in.

The song further portrays that life becomes harder as one grows older but with God, all gets onto the rightful paths.

Clever J stormed studios shortly after itching word made rounds that he wanted a music battle with the legend Dr. Jose Chameleone. Now his fans have started comparing his latest Bulamu bwensi and Chameleone’s Baliwa song, saying clever’s is far better than chamelone’s.

Since he disappeared from the music scene about 12 years ago, the singer has had many songs recorded but all lacked a clear promotion strategy that could bring back him into limelight.

The songs included Kabaka wange among others. To his credit, clever j is remembered for his big tunes that included Kidende, manzi wa nani, nsi yaleeta among others.

