Legislator Peter Sematimba passes A’level with 13 points

By Ahmad Muto

Busiiro South legislator Peter Ssematimba who sat his UACE exams last year at Kakoola High School in Luwero district has scored thirteen (13) points from a combination of Literature, Divinity, Fine Art and Computer.

Sematimba decided to sit for the exams after being dragged to court in the past over his academic qualifications that he says he obtained from the United States and his opponents have failed to understand so instead use against him.

He claims to have used a lot of time and money in court battles with his opponents exploiting his academics as his weakness. He lost his parliamentary seat in 2016 to Democratic Party’s David Sekigozi over the same issue and with elections around the corner he decided not to take chances.

It is important to note that the minimum qualification to contest for member of parliament is A’level certificate.