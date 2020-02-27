Patoranking launches Africa Reggae & Dance Festival

By Paul Waiswa

Musician Patoranking has announced his first music festival called the Africa Reggae & Dance Festival, a single day cultural experience festival in his hometown Lagos, Nigeria.

As one of the most celebrated brands in music on the African continent and having achieved extraordinary success, Patoranking values excellence, unity and is committed to bringing out the best in arts and culture. The festival’s mission is to unite the community and highlight the African Spirit.

The Africa Reggae & Dance Festival will feature a highly curated selection of artists both local and international. This premier event will have the attendees immersed in music, dance and a cultural experience like no other.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Patoranking said, “I have always wanted to bring this experience to the continent, now is the right time and what best way than to start in Lagos where I am from.”

The festival hopes to raise the festival bar in Africa through a distinctive cultural experience and excellent performances set to unite music fans. The event will grace many artistes from the African continent.

