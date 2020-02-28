MTN, French Embassy to host African football legends

By website writer

Sameul, Eto’o, Emmanuel Eboue and Yaya Toure are some of the big African football names that will take part in a football game on Sunday 22nd March 2020 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole against a line-up of ex-Ugandan football stars.

The football game sponsored by MTN Uganda is part of activities earmarked to celebrate the annual France-Uganda friendship week. The game will be between ex Uganda national team players and ex francophone (some Anglophone) international/African stars.

Other big names expected to make the ex-internationals team are El Hadji Diouf, Taribo West, Fadiga Khalilou, Taribo West, Nwanko Kanu, Sissoko Mohamed Lamine, Geremie Njitap, Camara Aboubacar Sidiki, Kamara Moustapha, Luala Lomana Tresor among others.

Didier Drogba is among the stars coming to Uganda courtesy of MTN and the French Embassy

In partnership with the MTN Foundation, the ex-internationals will also take part in a charity event that will include the commissioning of a classroom block at Onwards & Upwards Secondary School in Wakiso district and the launch of the MTN Online Child Protection Policy, which seeks to educate children, parents and teachers about responsible use of the internet.

“We are excited to be part of activities to celebrate the Uganda-France friendship week. The football match and indeed all the activities of the week, offer an opportunity to our customers, especially young people, to reflect on the many possibilities that this cooperation offers. Our association to this initiative is a demonstration of our current #GoodTogether brand message and proof of the potential good that comes out of working together. Business and meaningful relationships are the foundation of growth and development. You are never good alone. We are all good together,” said MTN Uganda Chief Executive officer Wim Vanhelleputte.

Other activities during the 6 day long celebrations include; Francophonie (Saturday 21st March 2020), a day dedicated to the celebration of Francophonie (art, music, cuisine) in collaboration with other Francophone communities living in Uganda, Gastronomy (Monday 23rd March 2020), a day celebrating French fine dining, Fashion day (Tuesday 24th March 2020), catwalk at the residence of France in Uganda showcasing both Ugandan and French designers.

The famous Zouk group the Kassav will crown with a music concert at Lugogo cricket oval

Business and Innovation day (Thursday 26th March 2020), focusing on shared business interests for innovation. Sports day (Friday 27th March 2020), French and Ugandan rugby players to visit various schools to organize sports activities for children.

And to crown it all, the Music & Sports day (Saturday 28th March 2020), featuring a rugby tournament between the Uganda national team and the French national army team at Kyadondo rugby grounds. This will be followed by a music concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval headlined by the famous Kassav band.