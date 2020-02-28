Team Uganda upbeat ahead of Castle Lager Five-a-side tournament

By Alex Balimwikungu

The third season of the Castle Lager Five-aside tournament, dubbed as the continent’s biggest amateur football tournament, will be officially launched this Friday (February 28) in Lagos, Nigeria.

During the event, to be attended by invited top artistes and former football stars from across the continent, organisers and sponsors are expected to announce bigger prizes for the winners of the upcoming tournament.

Castle Africa 5s is the continent’s biggest amateur 5-a-side football competition involving grassroots teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev operates.

Uganda’s team winners had a tour of the Nou Camp in Barcelona, Spain last year.

Last year, the tournament featured a women’s league and appointed former Banyana Banyana captain as it’s a brand ambassador. Former Cameroon and Barcelona superstar Samuel Eto’o is the tournament flagship ambassador and arrived on Weddesday (26th February) for the highly billed event

Ugandan girls; Brenda Makanga, Sarah Namulindwa, Memory Nampijja, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Bridgette Nabisalu and Vanessa Karungi won the tournament.

Last December, they were treated to an all-expenses paid trip to Spain where they watched the El classic match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Former Cameroon and Barcelona superstar Samuel Eto’o is the tournament flagship ambassador (Photo: Courtesy)

It was a memorable experience for the girls and they are anxiously waiting for another opportunity to defend the title.

A total of 16 countries will take part in the biggest brand activated tournament in Africa.

The finals in South Africa will take place in June 2020 with two teams per country (one male and female apiece).

Ten super fans will go with the teams to the continental finals.

Mechanics:

For one to participate, simply buy five Nile Special beers for yourself and your mates at a participating outlet to register your team. The Uganda launch will take place soon and the registrations to enter the tournament will commence thereafter.

The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa with only six countries, has grown bigger in scope. Football loving countries like Ghana, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are expected to grace the launch event, and later in the year, compete together with Nigeria for the 2020 Castle Africa 5s trophy.