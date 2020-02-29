People Power will consult even without Police clearance- Joel Ssenyonyi

By Paul Waiswa

Many of People power pressure group plans have been sabotaged by security operatives more so the Police on grounds that they lack the minimum requirements set to grant them permission to stage their consultation meetings.

We must be destined for serious battles between Police and People Power Movement. Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of the youthful camp says, adding that they are ready to consult even without Police clearance if not they will meet their supporters on an individual basis in their places of work and residence.

Ssenyonyi claims Police have acted uncivilized and un ethical by replying to their formal letters through media.

“We wrote to the Police about our consultations but never got an official response from them. Police have been giving excuses especially with our second phase of the consultations,” Ssenyonyi said.

He added, “We have engaged with the law, but it has refused to work. Without a doubt, we shall be out there consulting.”

Ssenyonyi believes the laws in Uganda are discriminative in that they only favor the current regime in power.

“Mr. Museveni is notorious about breaking the law. He has been campaigning since 2016 using taxpayers’ money. It is very clear on who is not allowing the consultations to happen. However, we shall find all the means to get to our people,” he said.

Early this week, the Electoral commission expressed their greenness on why Police are still actively stopping political leaders from holding consultation meetings, even after engaging both parties and agreeing on a way forward.

According to Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Justice Simon Byabakama the commission is not aware of the issues behind the fresh standoff between Police and Hon Robert Kyagulanyi.

Byabakama says they convened with the two parties and agreed on a number of issues between encouraging them to develop good communication and constant interaction.

“As to what issues have arisen, as a commission we are not yet aware and we want to find out,” said Byabakama recently, urging Police to clearly come out and state their conditions.