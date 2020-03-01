Beer on discount, Rolex for 8k at Roast and Rhyme

By Julius Senyimba

February went with January financial miseries but being a rent-paying week, one has to party on a shoestring budget.

Well, The Kampala Sun sponsored Roast and Rhyme has your back as beer is at your kafunda’s price and bites are in two grades, upper and low end.

Event’s title sponsors Bell, have their brand Bell lager at 3k per bottle, the cheapest in the house as the rest of the brands go for 4k.

For spirits, it is depot prices at all stalls and with the prices being on display at the giant screens, issues of hiking prices have been arrested.

It is advisable to drink on full a stomach and bites are in plenty most of them being meaty. For the Nyam Nyam people, there is roasted fish, beef, goat meat, chicken among others.

For those on a low budget, you can secure a normal Rolex with two eggs at 4k and that of chicken at 8k. The surprise on the menu is at Foodie house mamas stall who have bagiya (read crunchy) potatoes and gonja at 5k.





