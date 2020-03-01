Free and safe parking inside Roast and Rhyme venue

By Julius Senyimba

There is nothing as nagging as finding your car vandalised after having a good time an musical event. This sucks out all the good memories thus driving home while cursing.

Well, according to the security company at the Roast and Rhyme, Core Events services head, Philip Lubogo, there is enough manpower to watch cars inside the venue, Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

“We have parking inside and the beauty about it is that it is free of charge. So all you have to do is to secure a ticket which my team donning black will ask before ushering you to the parking lot with space.”

However, with the big numbers this event attracts, it will definitely fill up but Lubogo stressed that parking space will be allocated by a first come first serve basis.