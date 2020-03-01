Professional pictures direct to your phone at Roast and Rhyme



By Julius Senyimba

You have a weak phone camera, no need to leave Roast and Rhyme without a photo testimony stamping your attendance.

The Kampala Sun, the media partner of this Nyam Nyam edition have a professional photographer at the entrance taking photos and the beauty of this new experience is that you walk into the venue with them on your phone.

It is that instant as all you have to do is to share your WhatsApp number and the Kampala Sun team send them on your phone at no cost.

It is high time to say bye bye to those paparazzi who take your pictures and become small gods of sorts before sharing them despite asking money from you. .

All you have to do to qualify for the experience is to speak English and read out your number in the Queen’s language still and kaboom, your status will have a professional touch at your left hand as you enter.