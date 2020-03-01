Ras B sucks smoke out of Roast and Rhyme crowd

By Julius Senyimba

Time check, 17:15 and the first musical performance of the day is on in, Ras B Ssali, real name Godfrey Ssali.

The deadlocked artist famous of his roots music took on the mantal of sucking smoke out of the crowd and usher them into the second phase of the event, musical.

A couple of minutes into his live band performance fronting his early 90s songs like Onooba Mukyala Ki Gwe, slowly attention shifted from the grilling stoves to the stage.

The crowd drew closer to the stage enjoying the slow start while the rest were pulling off staggering dance strokes one would refer to Rastafarian moves.

















































































