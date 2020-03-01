Traffic smooth on both routes to Roast and Rhyme

By Julius Senyimba

It is lunch time and being that the theme is Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam, one would expect a bit of traffic jam on his or her way to Jahazi Pier Munyonyo, the venue of today’s Roast and Rhyme.

However, that isn’t the case as the direct route via Kasanga-Ggaba road is clear and it is the same smooth root’s song on the alternative route that is a cocktail of the Entebbe Express highway and Kibuye-Salama.

Being an high end event, the ladies must be still busy getting their makeup tick and men nursing a hangover or sitted in sofas waiting for their princesses to get done with the exotic looks.

In short, with both routes still smooth and without any sign of traffic officers, this does not mean that you should be reckless on the road. Journey mercies to you all!