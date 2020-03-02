Kenzo attains milestone followers

By Paul Waiswa

Big Talent CEO Eddy Kenzo has a reason to sing his Luganda song dubbed ‘wama tubbaale (wama) wama tubbaale (tweyagale)” after hitting 800K followers on Instagram.

On reaching this milestone, the BET award-winning singer became the second Ugandan to ever reach that mark after Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife and South African-based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan.

The socialite enjoys a comfortable lead of 7.2 million followers, which is 9 times Kenzo’s following. For real, Kenzo still has a long way to go if he is to unseat the boss lady as Ugandan Instagram King.

Meanwhile, Kenzo is congratulated by his fanatics for this milestone and according to some their posts, it is really a huge milestone in this modern day life digital media influence. Trailing in his back is the legendary Jose Chameleone who has 749K followers, a little bit close!