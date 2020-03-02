Maurice Kirya recites musically with fans at Fezah

By Derrick Asaba

Have you ever attended a musical show and felt like there isn’t chemistry between the musician and the audience? Yes, and as if they are in a place they are in regrets for, of their dime they cashed in to attend the show? Well, such was never the case at the Design Hub last Saturday as the soul music sensation, Maurice Kirya performed live at Fezah.

The fans were attentive as Maurice Kirya belted out his ballads| Photo: Karim Ssozi

Despite his most stay in the diaspora and having a domination of songs in the English dialect with a few in the local language, Kirya mixed with his audience threat freely. Amidst his performance, he emphasized how he has since scratch in the music industry been supported by similar faces and no wonder, he knew some by their names.

Against this therefore, he called them off the comfort of their seats to join him as they celebrated and had fun together on his music. He took selfies and videos together with his fans and also gave them freestyle lines which left the audience exhilarated.

Comedienne Anne Kansiime was in the crowd to show support| Photo: Karim Ssozi

Remembering his first song that made it on radio, ‘Stop’, Kirya wondered whether any of his fans still recalled it. A fan shouted at the top of his voice, ‘yeah! I do’ who Kirya noticed and appreciated the love. Also, comedian Anne Kansiime and singer Lillian Mbabazi came through. The two were sisterly like twins as they nodded heads and shook bones to Kirya’s performance.

Maurice Kirya fans have a hearty laugh during the Fezah experience| Photo: Karim Ssozi

Maurice Kirya was the first act at the 2020 season of Live at Fezah. The previous acts that sealed off the 2019 season were Soul and Blues singer, Evon and Ykee Benda who equally put up an astonishing performance.

The event sponsored by Johnnie Walker under the theme, ‘Live at Fezah’ will run till November featuring a number of great live musicians at the Industrial area based, Design Hub. To live music lovers, Fezah has got you sorted all year through in its monthly events.