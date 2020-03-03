Daddy Andre song hits 2m views milestone

By Ahmad Muto

Just over seven months ago, music producer turned singer, Daddy Andre put out a song titled Sikikukweka which among other factors became a hit after the vixen generated a lot of social media attention.

Over the weekend, the video notched two million views and has continued to surge in number of views. Andre shared the news with his followers on Instagram. “Thank you for the love and support. Let us keep the fire burning.”

However, Andre has been accused, by a section of those who have watched the video on YouTube, of copying Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s On the low video.