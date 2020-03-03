Irene Ntale excited at new partnership

By Derrick Asaba

While many are still in talks questioning what’s up with her Universal Music Group (Nigeria), she is busy securing deals and dodging questions of such ilk. Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Irene Ntale took to her twitter handle news of her new engagement as the new face of Zuri Luxury hair and how excited she is at the opportune in a tweet today (Monday) that read;

“Ladies, Ladies, It’s our month and I have something exciting for you. This year we making sure that our hair is laid and slayed. Introducing to you my new partnership with Zuriluxuryhair. Follow Zuriluxuryug on Instagram for the hookup,” she captioned.

However, her followers used this platform to inquire about her music and throw disgusts. A one, Levinson Leviticus Kevin’s replied as, ‘Wabula Ntale ebyo byosobola kati’ loosely put as that’s what you can do at the time. On the same regard, Tinah Buju also replied to Ntale’s tweet by asking, ‘No more music?’

Opened in 2017 in Kampala, Zuri is an internationally recognized hair extension and beauty brand that holds pride in providing top quality virgin human hair to women and salons around the world. This deals in women treasures like lace closures, lace wigs, serum and lipsticks.