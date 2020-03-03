John Blaq silences critics at Roast and Rhyme

By Jariat Nakitende.

Before he performed the crowd was a bit pessimistic thinking he will not deliver because of his style of music. (We all know him as “Mr. Bwa bwa.”) And he surely doesn’t sing reggae music. “Nekwatako “was the crowd’s favorite and many were jamming along.

It was a full house as the crowd grooved to John Blaq’s music (Photo| O’neal)

He performed at around 10pm after Apass and Ras B who made the crowd go crazy with his energetic performance. This all happened last Sunday at the twelve edition of Roast and Rhyme under the theme ‘reggae nyam nyam’ at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo an event which was hosted by Swangz Avenue and sponsored by Bell Lager.

Baring it all: These female fans were the heartbeat of the party at Roast and Rhymes (Photo: Nicholas Oneal

The show saw reggae fans jam packing the venue by mid-day with their BBQ cooking stoves, chairs, mats and of course meat of all kinds and by 4pm it was already full house.

The surprise of the show was when Swangz Avenue’s new baby Azawi performed for the first time and she surely impressed. Her ‘repeat’ song was really appreciated by the audience and she sang it in Reggae version many were heard saying she is really good and they are ready to support her.

Fans eagerly wait for the performances at the Roast and Rhyme picnic: (Photo: Nicholas Oneal)

Legendary Orlando stepped on stage after John Blaq and he performed two songs ‘Nakonkona ‘and ‘silikawo baby ‘.”He left the stage few minutes to 11pm and deejay Mercy took over from him, he kept the crowd entertained by playing different reggae songs and later Mc Kats joined him on stage.

There was an after party in another tent down near the lakeside where the party and vibe shifted to there. Revelers went there while others stayed and enjoyed the mixes by Dj Mercy.

By midnight the show was still going on and everyone left at their own pleasure.