“Parte After Parte” added to the Oxford English Dictionary

By Ahmad Muto

It has been said the first person to use the phrase “Parte After Parte” was Pastor Martin Ssempa while appearing on a local television interview. Then rapper Big Trill artfully co-opted it and created a song with the same title which has since earned him the mileage he never thought was going to come this quick.

Besides getting international stars to endorse the song, share it widely, dance to it and win awards, it has now been added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

This when the Oxford lexicographers updated the dictionary with 29 Nigerian words recognising the “unique and distinctive contribution to English as a global language.”

They say Parte After Parte means non-stop partying.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, it has caused a war of words. A radio presenter wished she could show the additions to her boss claiming he once gave her an earful for using certain words on air.

“Once, when I was a radio presenter, he came rushing into the studio after I had used ‘severally’ on air, which I had always thought was ‘proper English’”.