Talent Africa shines at the MTN Hip Hop Awards

By Musa Ssemwanga

For over a decade, the name Samurae has echoed through the corridors of the Hip Hop fraternity as he has been producing and engineering urban music under Talent Africa Studios.

His real name is Sam Lamara and has worked with some of biggest brands that have driven the UG HipHop industry including Klear Kut, Navio, The Mith, Tucker HD, Play 01, Flex D Paper, Byg Ben, Keko, GNL and so many more.

Whether he is producing the track or recording, mixing & mastering, its no secret that what Sam touches comes out a master piece.

Last Friday at the MTN Hip Hop Awards Samurae was awarded the accolade of the Producer of the Year.

Samurae the Producer of the Year is a Product of Talent Africa (Photo: Musa Ssemwanga)

Another product of Talent Africa is hip hop artist Tucker HD who won Album of the Year for his album titled “Vroom” which was recorded, mixed and mastered and executive produced by Samurae at Talent Africa Studios.

Tucker HD now a solo artist was signed to Talent Africa in 2012 through a talent search that formed the musical group called AirporTaxi.

The Collaboration of the Year was “UG’s Most Wanted” which featured Byg Ben, Tucker HD, Tushi Polo, Play 01 and J Watts.

The project was produced by Josh B and engineered, recorded, mixed and mastered at Talent Africa Studios.

The Inspirational Song of the Year was “Amen” by The Mith Ft Mal-X. The track

was produced by Kozneffekt and also engineered, recorded, mixed and mastered by Samurae at Talent Africa Studios.

Talent Africa’s CEO Aly Allibhai states “Talent Africa has always been a strong supporter of Ugandan hip hop music and culture and it very nice to see that our projects and talents are being rewarded for their hard work and dedication.

We are also set to open our brand new state of the art studio premises in Kololo where we will be offering 360 degree content creation services with a brand new audio studio, video studio, editing suite, live music production and a music school.

The new studios will be re-branded under the name TAG Studios.”