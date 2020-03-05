Behind every successful man is the man himself – Barbie

By Ahmad Muto

According to Barbie Kyagulanyi, wife to singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, behind every successful man is the man himself. She says every man needs pushing, just how a woman needs it from her husband and family.

She explains that if Bobi Wine did not want to change voluntarily, he would not not have changed in any way. But Bobi was hungry for success and so, that made pushing him towards his goals easy.

She said: “However supportive you may be, if the man does not take it upon himself, he will not be successful. There is someone you can push until you give up yourself.”

Barbie has been credited by the public for Bobi Wine’s personal and professional growth – losing his dreads, changing his wardrobe and influence to join politics. However, she says her role was not significant.





