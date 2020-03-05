Cindy begs Sheebah for a collabo

By Ahmad Muto

Looks like Cindy was preparing us for this moment when she started poking holes atsinger Sheebah’s stage performances and talent, generally.

It seems she got to the point she wanted and now she is asking Sheebah for a collaboration and her argument is that only a music collaboration will bring an end to the war of words they have had for the past over a year.

She insists that she is still better than Sheebah when it comes to live performances and experience.

According to her, Sheebah is the one person among other Ugandan artistes she looks forward to having a music collaboration with. Sheebah is yet to respond to Cindy’s rather indirect request.