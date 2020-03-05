John Blaq joins Rajiv Ruparelia Rally team ahead of Jinja Rally

By Alex Balimwikungu

Popular singer and Jinja homeboy, John Kasadha A.k.a John Blaq has joined the popular Rajiv Ruparelia rally team ahead of the national rally championship due this weekend.

John Blaq, in a video released on twitter, confirmed he would be there to rally support for Rajiv at the two-day event that has attracted over 48 crews.

John Blaq posing with Gideon Kirumira (left and a Team Rajiv fan after his unveiling in Munyonyo (Photo: Facebook)

The event in Jinja which will have eight stages covering a total competitive distance of 154.50kilometres including a super special stage at Kakindu stadium will serve as a precursor for a probable host venue for this year’s Pearl of Africa rally.

The King of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, is expected to feature in Jinja rally. Not as a spectator but as a guest driver.

Rajiv Ruparelia navigated by Enock Olinga in a vw polo proto joined motor rally last year under the RRR Team.

Rajiv Ruparelia has pimped his car ahead of the Jinja rally. He is targeting a podium finish (Photo: facebook)

He is looking forward to challenge and targeting a podium finish in Jinja after disappointing finish in Mbarara.

“With the increasing number of fans supporting the RRR team, we want to reward their rally fans from Jinja by winning the event building on our impressive performance in Mbarara where we were leading the event by the time we ropped out during day two of the event,” Rajiv Ruparelia said.

@RajivRallyTeam we are on this Weekend .. Jinja you ain’t ready 😁 #TeamRRJinja2020 pic.twitter.com/fcpmoD0iIS — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) March 4, 2020 John Blaq confirms his presence in a video posted on twitter

After the first round in Mbarara, Duncan Mubiru leads the NRC leader board with 90 points followed by Fred Kitaka and Omar Mayanja with 80 and 70 points respectively.