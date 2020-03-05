Kenzo trolled for sharing photos of his cars

By Ahmad Muto

BET award winner Eddy Kenzo on Monday shared photos of his cars parked in his compound while he sat on the verandah. In one frame he appears alone while he appears to have company in the others. However, what could rather have passed unnoticed became a big deal because the message was clear. He captioned: “Three for one person.”

And boom, that was just the match it needed to blow up. People who despised him since he met President Museveni, especially People Power supporters, could not stop poking him with all sort of names.

A one Freshurn Trovery Wils commented: “You also beg your boss for a jet. Cars are usual, byakoma ku ba Bebe Cool ne Bobi, kati gweeee. Once a beggar, always a beggar.”

Meanwhile others just could not resist dragging his baby mama, singer Rema Namakula into the equation. Alicia Bagaya commented: “Ooooh, love is not all about the three cars… Rema found love… enjoy the cars as she is enjoying love… no more turning back…”

But some of his fans also came to his rescue. Komwaka Deborah said: “Kati bino byebiluuma ba haters. Keep confusing them until they know dat there is nothing dat comes on a silver plate…& From you l learnt to work hard and I will do until I reach where I am going. 💗💗Enjoy papa.”

Namuyega Fatuma said: “People do not want to see any good thing on someone. The comments are full of hard feelings oba lwaki naye singa bibade byononefu ohooo wandiwulidde long live wama it is your sweat enjoy it,” to which Kenzo replied, “Namuyega Fatuma my sister, ensi yamukama bwetyo. But thing is me I love everyone and I wish well may the almighty bless all of us.”